Qorvo, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):

Earnings: -$17.4 million in Q2 vs. $97.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.8 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.85 per share Revenue: $1.046 billion in Q2 vs. $1.103 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10-$1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $875-$925 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.