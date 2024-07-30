Qorvo, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):

Earnings: $0.4 million in Q1 vs. -$43.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0 in Q1 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.5 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.71 per share Revenue: $886.7 million in Q1 vs. $651.2 million in the same period last year.

