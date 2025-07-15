Qorvo to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2026 Q1 Financial Results on July 29, 2025

Qorvo will host a conference call on July 29, 2025, to discuss fiscal 2026 Q1 financial results.

Qorvo, a global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced it will host a conference call on July 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results. The call will be available via a live webcast on its Investor Relations website and can also be accessed by telephone playback afterward. Qorvo plans to release the financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. on the same day. The company emphasizes its role in supplying innovative semiconductor solutions across various sectors and mentions potential risks and uncertainties that could impact its future performance.

Potential Positives

Qorvo will host a conference call to present fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results, providing transparency and keeping investors informed about the company's performance.

The conference call will be webcast live, allowing broad access to stakeholders and enhancing investor engagement.

The distribution of financial results prior to the conference call aligns with best practices for corporate communications, showing commitment to transparency.

Qorvo emphasizes its innovative semiconductor solutions and its role in high-growth market segments, highlighting potential for future growth and business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Details about the upcoming conference call may raise concerns about potential negative financial results given the emphasis on reviewing fiscal 2026 first quarter results.

The mention of substantial dependence on large customers and potential loss of revenue from defense and aerospace contracts indicates vulnerability that could alarm investors.

The extensive list of risks and uncertainties included in the release indicates a challenging operating environment, which may negatively impact investor sentiment.

FAQ

When will Qorvo hold its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results conference call?

Qorvo will host the conference call on July 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. (ET).

How can I access the Qorvo conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on Qorvo's Investor Relations website at https://ir.qorvo.com.

What time will Qorvo release its financial results?

Qorvo will distribute its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. (ET) on July 29, 2025.

Will there be a playback of the conference call?

Yes, a telephone playback will be available two hours after the call at 1-412-317-0088 using the passcode 7832615.

Until when is the Qorvo conference call playback available?

The playback will be available until the close of business on August 5, 2025.

$QRVO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QRVO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$QRVO Insider Trading Activity

$QRVO insiders have traded $QRVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP CHESLEY (SVP, High Performance Analog) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,375 shares for an estimated $892,877 .

. JOHN R HARDING sold 1,450 shares for an estimated $101,630

$QRVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $QRVO stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QRVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QRVO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 01/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/21/2025

$QRVO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QRVO recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $QRVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $84.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $110.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Cody Acree from Benchmark set a target price of $95.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 04/30/2025

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo



®



(Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, will host a conference call to review fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at





4:30 p.m.





(ET). The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website at the following URL:



https://ir.qorvo.com



(under “Events & Presentations”).





A telephone playback of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call’s completion and can be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-0088 and using the passcode 7832615. The playback will be available through the close of business on August 5, 2025.





Qorvo will distribute fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.







About Qorvo







Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO) supplies innovative semiconductor solutions that make a better world possible. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including automotive, consumer, defense & aerospace, industrial & enterprise, infrastructure and mobile. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how our diverse and innovative team is helping connect, protect and power our planet.





Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations as of the date the statement is first made, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under U.S. federal securities laws. Our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to fluctuations in our operating results on a quarterly and annual basis; our substantial dependence on developing new products and achieving design wins; our dependence on several large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; a loss of revenue if defense and aerospace contracts are canceled or delayed; our dependence on third parties; risks related to sales through distributors; risks associated with the operation of our manufacturing facilities; business disruptions; poor manufacturing yields; increased inventory risks and costs, due to timing of customers' forecasts; our inability to effectively manage or maintain relationships with chipset suppliers; our ability to continue to innovate in a very competitive industry; underutilization of manufacturing facilities; unfavorable changes in interest rates, pricing of certain precious metals, utility rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic investments failing to achieve financial or strategic objectives; our ability to effectively execute on restructuring initiatives; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; warranty claims, product recalls and product liability; changes in our effective tax rate; enactment of international or domestic tax legislation, or changes in regulatory guidance; changes in the favorable tax status of certain of our subsidiaries; risks associated with social, environmental, health and safety regulations, and climate change; risks from international sales and operations; economic regulation in China; changes in government trade policies, including imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our debt; restrictions imposed by the agreements governing our debt; our reliance on our intellectual property portfolio; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; security breaches, failed system upgrades or regular maintenance and other similar disruptions to our IT systems; theft, loss or misuse of personal data by or about our employees, customers or third parties; provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law may discourage takeovers and business combinations that our stockholders might consider to be in their best interests; negative impacts from activist stockholders; and volatility in the price of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 29, 2025, and Qorvo’s subsequent reports and statements that we file with the SEC, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.







At Qorvo



®







Doug DeLieto





VP, Investor Relations





1-336-678-7968



