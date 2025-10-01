Qorvo Expands Satcom Portfolio: Will This Boost Prospects?

Qorvo Inc. QRVO has formed a strategic collaboration with SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, a prominent provider of microwave radio and wireless network solutions. The company will integrate Qorvo’s high-performance Beamformer Integrated Circuit (BFIC) technology into its phased array platform to develop a compact, cutting-edge Ka-band antenna solution. The solution is set to be optimized for platforms with limited space, secure and satellite links with high throughput.



Satcom systems are becoming a critical component in the global connectivity infrastructure. Global coverage, elimination of dead spots, and resiliency during disasters are some of the primary reasons fueling the adoption of satellite communication systems. Per a report from Precedence Research, the global satellite communication market is projected to grow from $98.68 billion in 2024 to $260.65 billion in 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%. Qorvo is steadily expanding its portfolio to capitalize on this emerging market trend.



Qorvo’s capabilities in millimeter wave and microwave IC technologies combined with SIAE’s impressive system design will foster the development of an advanced satcom solution with applications in defense, aerospace and NewSpace sectors.



Qorvo is also likely to benefit from the faster-than-expected transition from 4G LTE to 5G technology in emerging markets. The growing 5G advanced smartphones that feature additional transmit, receive and satellite bands align favorably with Qorvo’s portfolio and boast substantial growth opportunities. The transition from legacy mechanical systems to active electronics scanning systems is driving growth in the defense and aerospace business.

Stocks to Consider

Ubiquiti Inc. UI offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY delivered an earnings surprise of 5.74% in the last reported quarter.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM delivered an earnings surprise of 83.33% in the last reported quarter.



CommScope’s comprehensive and differentiated portfolio allows it to hold a dominant position in the communication infrastructure industry. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicated to developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.