QORVO Earnings Results: $QRVO Reports Quarterly Earnings

QORVO ($QRVO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.42 per share, beating estimates of $1.02 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $869,470,000, beating estimates of $867,078,438 by $2,391,562.

QORVO Insider Trading Activity

QORVO insiders have traded $QRVO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP CHESLEY (SVP, High Performance Analog) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,610 shares for an estimated $386,467.

QORVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of QORVO stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,959,437 shares (+59.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,743,429

PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,574,750 shares (+233.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,982,267

MORGAN STANLEY added 2,893,952 shares (+222.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,374,063

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,607,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,374,642

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,816,811 shares (+102.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,049,593

INVESCO LTD. removed 1,592,311 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,350,308

AMUNDI added 981,519 shares (+84.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,637,623

QORVO Government Contracts

We have seen $850,061 of award payments to $QRVO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

QORVO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QRVO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

QORVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QRVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

QORVO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QRVO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $QRVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 01/29/2025

