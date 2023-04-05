Qorvo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for QRVO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.16, changing hands as low as $94.83 per share. Qorvo Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QRVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QRVO's low point in its 52 week range is $75.38 per share, with $121.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.02. The QRVO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

