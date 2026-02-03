Qorvo (BIT:1QRVO) Price Target Decreased by 13.12% to 78.69

The average one-year price target for Qorvo (BIT:1QRVO) has been revised to €78.69 / share. This is a decrease of 13.12% from the prior estimate of €90.57 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €60.66 to a high of €115.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from the latest reported closing price of €69.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1QRVO is 0.18%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.31% to 103,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,511K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,873K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QRVO by 11.08% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,563K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,772K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QRVO by 12.05% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,189K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares , representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QRVO by 50.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,008K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QRVO by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Contour Asset Management holds 2,353K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QRVO by 52.25% over the last quarter.

