Qorvo (BER:2QO) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 112.72

The average one-year price target for Qorvo (BER:2QO) has been revised to 112.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 107.24 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.94 to a high of 137.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.34% from the latest reported closing price of 89.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2QO is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 98,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,766K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,248K shares, representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2QO by 14.35% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,638K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,043K shares, representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2QO by 17.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,065K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2QO by 8.07% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,842K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2QO by 100.49% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 2,618K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,650K shares, representing a decrease of 77.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2QO by 41.10% over the last quarter.

