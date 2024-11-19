Qoria Partners with SoftBank for Digital Safety in Japan

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Qoria Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with SoftBank’s subsidiary, BBSS Corporation, to bring its Qustodio digital wellbeing solutions to Japanese families in early 2025. This collaboration aims to meet the rising demand for comprehensive online safety tools, leveraging Qustodio’s expertise and BBSS’s security services experience. The partnership will empower parents to manage their children’s online activity confidently, ensuring a safer digital environment at home.

For further insights into AU:QOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.