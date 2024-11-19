News & Insights

Qoria Partners with SoftBank for Digital Safety in Japan

November 19, 2024 — 07:24 pm EST

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Qoria Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with SoftBank’s subsidiary, BBSS Corporation, to bring its Qustodio digital wellbeing solutions to Japanese families in early 2025. This collaboration aims to meet the rising demand for comprehensive online safety tools, leveraging Qustodio’s expertise and BBSS’s security services experience. The partnership will empower parents to manage their children’s online activity confidently, ensuring a safer digital environment at home.

