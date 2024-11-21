Qoria Ltd. Resolutions Passed at Annual Meeting

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Qoria Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, with resolutions 1-9 as ordinary and resolution 10 as a special resolution. The company, listed on the ASX, continues to expand its global reach with its digital safety and student well-being solutions.

