Qoria Ltd. Resolutions Passed at Annual Meeting

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Qoria Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, with resolutions 1-9 as ordinary and resolution 10 as a special resolution. The company, listed on the ASX, continues to expand its global reach with its digital safety and student well-being solutions.
For further insights into AU:QOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.