Qoria Ltd. Plans Annual General Meeting and Highlights Growth

October 20, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Qoria Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21st in Perth, offering shareholders the opportunity to participate in person or via proxy voting. The company, known for its global digital safety and student wellbeing solutions, continues to see rapid adoption of its innovative tools across school communities worldwide. Shareholders can access all meeting materials and the annual report online.

For further insights into AU:QOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

