Qoria Ltd. Eyes Strong Growth and Profitability

Qoria Ltd., a global leader in digital safety and student wellbeing, has projected its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to surpass $117 million by June 2024, indicating significant growth. The company has also achieved a milestone by reaching run rate operating cash flow breakeven and anticipates being Cash EBITDA positive on a monthly basis within the 2024 calendar year.

