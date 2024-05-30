News & Insights

Qoria Ltd. Eyes Strong Growth and Profitability

May 30, 2024 — 03:40 am EDT

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Qoria Ltd., a global leader in digital safety and student wellbeing, has projected its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to surpass $117 million by June 2024, indicating significant growth. The company has also achieved a milestone by reaching run rate operating cash flow breakeven and anticipates being Cash EBITDA positive on a monthly basis within the 2024 calendar year.

