Qoria Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

October 20, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Qoria Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, which will be held on November 21, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders will discuss the adoption of the company’s Remuneration Report and review the Annual Report for the year ending June 30, 2024. A poll will be conducted for all resolutions during this meeting.

