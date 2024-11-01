Qol Holdings Reports Sales Surge but Lower Profits

Qol Holdings Co (JP:3034) has released an update.

Qol Holdings Co. reported a significant 40.9% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching ¥124,771 million. Despite this growth, profit attributable to owners of the parent company dropped by 35.8%, highlighting a mixed financial performance. The company has also revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

