Qol Holdings Co. Revises Financial Forecast Amid Profits Changes

November 01, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Qol Holdings Co (JP:3034) has released an update.

Qol Holdings Co. reported higher-than-expected net sales, operating, and ordinary profits for the six months ending September 2024, driven by strong performance in its Pharmacy and BPO Contracting Businesses, as well as the expansion of its Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Business. However, profit attributable to owners was below forecasts due to temporary expenses, prompting a revision of the full-year financial outlook. Despite these adjustments, the company maintains its dividend forecast.

