Qol Holdings Co. Revises Financial Forecast Amid Profits Changes

Qol Holdings Co (JP:3034) has released an update.

Qol Holdings Co. reported higher-than-expected net sales, operating, and ordinary profits for the six months ending September 2024, driven by strong performance in its Pharmacy and BPO Contracting Businesses, as well as the expansion of its Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Business. However, profit attributable to owners was below forecasts due to temporary expenses, prompting a revision of the full-year financial outlook. Despite these adjustments, the company maintains its dividend forecast.

For further insights into JP:3034 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.