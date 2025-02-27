News & Insights

Stocks
QNRX

$QNRX stock is up 43% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$QNRX stock has now risen 43% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,775,406 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $QNRX:

$QNRX Insider Trading Activity

$QNRX insiders have traded $QNRX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL MYERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 593,450 shares for an estimated $278,916 and 0 sales.
  • DENISE P. CARTER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 593,291 shares for an estimated $278,737 and 0 sales.
  • GORDON DUNN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 151,077 shares for an estimated $78,204 and 0 sales.
  • ANTHONY JAMES CULVERWELL purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $45,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QNRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $QNRX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $QNRX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

QNRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.