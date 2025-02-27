$QNRX stock is up 43% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QNRX stock has now risen 43% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,775,406 of trading volume.

$QNRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QNRX:

$QNRX insiders have traded $QNRX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL MYERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 593,450 shares for an estimated $278,916 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DENISE P. CARTER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 593,291 shares for an estimated $278,737 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GORDON DUNN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 151,077 shares for an estimated $78,204 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANTHONY JAMES CULVERWELL purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $45,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QNRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $QNRX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $QNRX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.