$QNRX stock is up 43% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QNRX stock has now risen 43% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,775,406 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QNRX:
$QNRX Insider Trading Activity
$QNRX insiders have traded $QNRX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL MYERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 593,450 shares for an estimated $278,916 and 0 sales.
- DENISE P. CARTER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 593,291 shares for an estimated $278,737 and 0 sales.
- GORDON DUNN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 151,077 shares for an estimated $78,204 and 0 sales.
- ANTHONY JAMES CULVERWELL purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $45,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$QNRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $QNRX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 530,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $344,871
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC added 275,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,942
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 103,127 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,841
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 94,431 shares (+244.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,446
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 80,712 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,519
- APOLLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 80,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,072
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 31,047 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,202
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $QNRX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.