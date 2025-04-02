Stocks
QNRX

$QNRX stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 02, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$QNRX stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $67,010,964 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $QNRX:

$QNRX Insider Trading Activity

$QNRX insiders have traded $QNRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DENISE P. CARTER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000
  • MICHAEL MYERS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000
  • GORDON DUNN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 122,221 shares for an estimated $54,999
  • ANTHONY JAMES CULVERWELL purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $45,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QNRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $QNRX stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $QNRX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

QNRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.