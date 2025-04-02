$QNRX stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QNRX stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $67,010,964 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QNRX:
$QNRX Insider Trading Activity
$QNRX insiders have traded $QNRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENISE P. CARTER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000
- MICHAEL MYERS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000
- GORDON DUNN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 122,221 shares for an estimated $54,999
- ANTHONY JAMES CULVERWELL purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $45,000
$QNRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $QNRX stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 530,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $344,871
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC added 275,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,942
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 94,431 shares (+244.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,446
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 80,712 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,519
- APOLLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 80,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,072
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 31,047 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,202
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 27,714 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,033
