Qnity's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Qnity Electronics, Inc. Q reported second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Qnity reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.19 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.2%. The bottom line increased 53% on a year-over-year basis.

Net sales came in at $1.43 billion, which increased 22% from the year-ago quarter and beat the consensus estimate by 5.2%. Growth was supported by AI-driven demand, while advanced-node sales increased more than 20% and key Interconnect Solutions growth platforms expanded more than 50%.

Qnity Electronics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Qnity Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Qnity Electronics, Inc. Quote

Qnity's Semiconductor Business Advances

Qnity’s Semiconductor Technologies revenues were $744 million (52.1% of the total revenues), up 15.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Semiconductor Technologies revenues was pegged at $715 million.

Management noted that fab utilization improved across the industry. Advanced logic utilization reached the mid-80% range, while mainstream logic was in the low 80s. DRAM utilization was in the high 80s, and NAND was in the low 80s, supporting demand for Qnity's consumable materials.

Q's Interconnect Momentum Accelerates

In Interconnect Solutions, revenues were $685 million, comprising 47.9% of the total revenues. This marks an increase of 30.2% from the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interconnect Solutions revenues was pegged at $636 million.

The company said the adoption of AI applications accelerated demand for advanced packaging and thermal products. Larger package formats and tighter geometries require more complex materials and greater material intensity, expanding Q's content opportunity across next-generation architectures. Customer capacity additions in high-value advanced packaging applications also supported management's long-term confidence.

Operating Details of Q

Qnity’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 22.9% on a year-over-year basis to $666 million. As a percentage of revenues, the non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 46.6%.

Q’s non-GAAP operating EBITDA increased 24.2% year over year to $431 million. As a percentage of revenues, the non-GAAP operating EBITDA margin expanded 50 basis points year over year to 30.2%.

Qnity’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, Qnity held $961 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $857 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $241 million in the second quarter of 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, Qnity’s long-term debt was $3.997 billion, down marginally from the previous quarter’s $4 billion.

Q Raises 2026 Guidance

For 2026, Qnity raised its outlook across key metrics. The company expects net sales in the range of $5.55-$5.65 billion, up from the prior guidance of $5.225-$5.375 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.38 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.2%.

Qnity expects adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.675-$1.725 billion, up from the earlier guided range of $1.535-$1.625 billion.

Adjusted EPS is projected to be in the band of $4.40-$4.60, up from the previously guided range of $3.80-$4.14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.16 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 24.2%.

The adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in the band of $600-$700 million, up from the previous guidance of $500-$600 million.

For the third quarter of 2026, Q expects net sales to grow in the low-single-digit range sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.41 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.8%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Qnity carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are AppFolio APPF, Amkor Technology AMKR and Amphenol APH, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of AppFolio have plunged 14.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.90 per share, up by 2.2% over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 30.4% year over year.

Shares of Amkor Technology have jumped 41.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.62 per share, up by 17.5% over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 74.7% year over year.

Amphenol shares have surged 26.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.25 per share, up by 7.8% over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 57.2% year over year.

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Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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