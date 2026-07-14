Qnity Electronics Rises 73% YTD: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Qnity Electronics, Inc. Q stock has gained 72.6% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, outperforming the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry’s growth of 50.3%.

Qnity YTD Performance Chart



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Despite this outperformance, Q stock trades at a discounted price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 5.28X compared with the industry’s P/S multiple of 9.33X.

Qnity Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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Given these dynamics, investors are wondering if it is the right time to accumulate Qnity Electronics stock? Let’s discuss the fundamentals further to understand if you should buy, sell or hold Q stock at present.

Q Ramps Up on Strong Demand for AI Semiconductor Technologies

Qnity Electronics serves the fast-growing semiconductor market with a broad portfolio of advanced materials, CMP consumables, advanced packaging, interconnect chemistry and thermal management. The company is strengthening its position as a differentiated beneficiary of the accelerating AI infrastructure buildout.

Qnity Electronics is benefiting from rising semiconductor complexity as AI shifts the industry from traditional transistor scaling toward vertically stacked chip architectures, where materials intensity, integration and reliability become increasingly critical. This transition significantly expands Qnity Electronics' content opportunity across the semiconductor value chain.

The company's momentum is already translating into strong financial performance. In first-quarter 2026, net sales increased 18% year over year to $1.32 billion, while organic sales grew 17%. Adjusted operating EBITDA rose 22% to $411 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 125 basis points to 31.3%.

During the first quarter, organic sales in the Semiconductor Technologies segment grew 12%, supported by advanced logic, HBM, improving NAND demand and higher fab utilization. Qnity Electronics noted that 3-nanometer production continues to ramp up while meaningful activity has begun at 2-nanometer nodes.

These results marked Qnity Electronics' eighth consecutive quarter of strong, profitable organic growth, driven by accelerating AI, high-performance computing and advanced connectivity demand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings indicates 24% year-over-year growth. The estimate has been revised upward in the past seven days.



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Q Benefits From Rising Demand for Interconnect Solutions

Qnity Electronics’ interconnect solutions (ICS) segment has become the company’s fastest-growing business. The segment delivered 22% organic sales growth during the first quarter, driven by advanced packaging, interconnects and thermal management. Revenues from these core AI-related product categories increased more than 50% year over year as the company benefited from data-center demand and production ramps driven by shorter-cycle Process of Record wins secured during 2025.

Management also highlighted new business wins with AI PCB manufacturers serving leading hyperscalers and premium smartphone OEMs, while increasing thermal management requirements continue to drive higher content per device. ICS generated an adjusted operating EBITDA margin of 28.5%, reflecting strong operating leverage and a favorable product mix. Qnity Electronics has also strengthened its business model with a partnership with giants like NVIDIA NVDA.

During the first quarter of 2026, Qnity Electronics further strengthened these relationships through a collaboration with NVIDIA focused on accelerating materials research for AI, high-performance computing and advanced packaging by combining Qnity Electronics' materials expertise with NVIDIA's modeling and simulation capabilities. The company was also selected for Apple's American Manufacturing Program, underscoring its strategic importance within next-generation semiconductor supply chains.

Qnity is strengthening its competitive position against semiconductor materials leader Entegris ENTG while also benefiting from many of the same AI-driven advanced packaging trends that support Amkor Technology AMKR. Aggressively scaling up to support Qnity’s own future customer demand, the company continues investing in manufacturing capacity and operational capabilities. During the quarter, the company opened a 385,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Delaware and announced a new advanced production site in Taiwan scheduled to become operational in early 2027.

These investments expand CMP manufacturing capacity, strengthening Qnity Electronics' competitive position in semiconductor materials, where Entegris is a leading player. Entegris operates in the semiconductor materials, CMP, filtration and specialty chemicals. While Amkor Technology remains a competitor for Qnity Electronics in the leading advanced packaging space, both benefit from AI packaging demand growth.

Conclusion: Buy Qnity Electronics Stock Now

Qnity Electronics is well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating AI-driven semiconductor investment cycle through its leadership in advanced materials, CMP consumables, advanced packaging, interconnects and thermal management. Strong first-quarter execution, robust demand across advanced nodes and HBM, rapid growth in the Interconnect Solutions segment, and strategic collaborations with NVIDIA and Apple reinforce its long-term growth outlook.

Capacity expansion in the United States and Taiwan further strengthens its competitive position among leading players like Amkor Technology and Entegris. With earnings estimates moving higher and the 2026 bottom line expected to grow 24%, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears well-positioned to sustain its momentum. We believe investors should accumulate this stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.