QNB (QNBC) Declares $0.37 Dividend

QNB said on February 27, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on March 28, 2024.

At the current share price of $24.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.35%, the lowest has been 3.39%, and the highest has been 6.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 1.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in QNB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNBC is 0.03%, a decrease of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.24% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 26K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNBC by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

