QNB Group signs deal with Moscow asset management firm

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
QNB Group said on Friday it has signed an agreement with Moscow-based asset manager VTB Capital Investments, to launch funds to attract foreign capital into Russia and Qatar, and build offerings for international investors.

The Doha, Qatar-based financial institution, the largest in the Middle East and Africa, said the memorandum of understanding will also help manage and carry out advisory activities in debt, equity and real estate markets.

VTB Capital said it expects a fund which focuses on investments in the Qatari economy to be "extremely popular".

