QNB Corp. Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - QNB Corp. (QNBC) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.64 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $3.33 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, QNB Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.05 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $12.99 million from $11.12 million last year.

QNB Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.64 Mln. vs. $3.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $12.99 Mln vs. $11.12 Mln last year.

