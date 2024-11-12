QMines Ltd. Updates on Mt Chalmers and Develin Creek

QMines Ltd. (AU:QML) has released an update.

QMines Ltd. has highlighted the exploration and resource estimation at its Mt Chalmers and Develin Creek projects, with results reported according to the JORC 2012 Mineral Code. The company has confirmed that there are no material changes to previous resource announcements, reinforcing their continued commitment to resource growth and development. Investors keen on resource stocks might find these projects promising as QMines continues to focus on increasing resource estimates.

