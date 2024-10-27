News & Insights

QMines Ltd. Prepares for 2024 Annual Meeting

October 27, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

QMines Ltd. (AU:QML) has released an update.

QMines Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for November 29th, where shareholders will discuss important resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of director Elissa Hansen. The meeting will be an opportunity for stakeholders to review the company’s financial performance over the past year and make strategic decisions for the future.

