QMines Ltd. Advances Exploration and Expansion Plans

October 30, 2024 — 10:29 pm EDT

QMines Ltd. (AU:QML) has released an update.

QMines Ltd. has reported strong progress in its mining ventures, with impressive gold results at Cawarral Goldfield and the completion of a $5 million capital raise to support exploration at Develin Creek. The company has also submitted a mining license application for the Mt Chalmers project, showcasing its potential as a profitable standalone operation. Furthermore, QMines has completed the acquisition of the remaining interest in the Develin Creek project, enhancing its portfolio with new high-grade exploration targets.

