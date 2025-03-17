QMCO's GO Refresh for DXi T-Series to Offer All-in-One Cybersecurity

Quantum Corporation QMCO has launched Quantum GO Refresh for DXi T-Series, which is a flexible subscription program designed to keep businesses secure and prepared against ransomware and other cyber threats. This new offering, part of the Quantum GO portfolio, provides an all-in-one subscription model that includes hardware, software and support while ensuring regular hardware refreshes as technology evolves.

Quantum GO Refresh for DXi T-Series is now available through Quantum’s global network of resellers. The company plans to expand this program to other products later this year.

Quantum Corporation Price and Consensus

Quantum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quantum Corporation Quote

What Does Quantum GO Refresh Offer?

Quantum GO Refresh allows businesses to upgrade their backup hardware automatically without unexpected costs. Instead of large upfront investments, organizations can opt for quarterly or annual payments, making enterprise-grade data protection more accessible. This approach ensures that businesses always have the latest technology without the worry of outdated hardware reaching end-of-service.

Traditional backup solutions often rely on cloud storage and hard drives, which can be slow and costly when recovering lost data. Quantum GO Refresh simplifies the process by offering on-premises, high-performance, all-flash storage with pay-as-you-go pricing. This allows companies to store data securely without worrying about expensive network charges or slow recovery speeds.

Quantum GO Refresh comes with several key benefits. Businesses will always have up-to-date technology with automatic hardware and software upgrades. The flexible payment plans allow customers to choose a 3-to-5-year agreement with either quarterly or annual payments. This complete turnkey subscription includes hardware, software and support in a single package. Additionally, businesses can easily expand storage capacity and add services like installation and data migration. All data is stored within the customer’s own data center, providing enhanced security and control.

One of the standout features of Quantum GO Refresh is its high storage efficiency. Quantum’s advanced deduplication technology allows businesses to store up to 70x (deduplication rates are flexible based on data type) more data compared to traditional systems without access or egress fees. The system is also compatible with Veeam and other major backup software solutions, making integration seamless.

In the fiscal third quarter, Quantum gained strong traction with DXi data protection appliances, securing major deals, including a multi-million dollar refresh at a top European retailer and new business with a global tech manufacturer.

Myriad & ActiveScale Boost QMCO Growth

QMCO is a leading provider of end-to-end data management solutions. It offers solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. It caters to leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research and industrial technology verticals. Its premium Myriad and ActiveScale products continue to witness healthy demand trends.

In January 2025, Quantum enhanced its Quantum Myriad all-flash file system, offering the first-ever in-place scaling with automatic data leveling. These upgrades provide greater flexibility and adaptability, helping customers manage evolving artificial intelligence (AI)-era storage needs. In December 2024, Quantum extended support for the NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage capability by introducing an advanced parallel file system client for its Myriad all-flash file system.

Quantum’s continuous efforts to elevate cyber resiliency for modern enterprises through fresh launches and collaborations bode well. In October 2024, QMCO’s flagship ActiveScale platform expanded its Veeam Ready qualifications. Veeam Software supports Quantum's ActiveScale 7.0, which includes all-flash solutions for rapid ransomware recovery and reportedActiveScale Cold Storage for budget-friendly, air-gapped retention in the Veeam Archive Tier.

In the fiscal third quarter, ActiveScale experienced notable growth while Myriad continued to drive innovation, partnering with an AI pioneer fusing quantum computing-inspired algorithms and AI/ML (machine learning) to solve complex challenges.

QMCO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have surged 321.4% in the past six months against the Computer- Storage Devices industry's decline of 15%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks in Computer and Technology Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Unity Software Inc. U, Compass, Inc. COMP and Atlassian Corporation TEAM. U currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and COMP and TEAM presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Unity Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.52%. In the last reported quarter, U delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. Its shares have increased 2.8% in the past six months.

COMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 94.03%. In the last reported quarter, Compass delivered an earnings surprise of 11.11%. Its shares have jumped 37.1% in the past six months.

Atlassian’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.87%. In the last reported quarter, TEAM delivered an earnings surprise of 31.51%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 20%. Its shares have jumped 36.7% in the past six months.

