$QMCO stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QMCO stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,499,314 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QMCO:
$QMCO Insider Trading Activity
$QMCO insiders have traded $QMCO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QMCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC PACIFIC has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 228,195 shares for an estimated $14,038,556.
- JAMES J LERNER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,016 shares for an estimated $118,409.
- BRIAN E CABRERA (SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,674 shares for an estimated $96,376.
- KENNETH P. GIANELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,356 shares for an estimated $92,065.
- HENK JAN SPANJAARD (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,329 shares for an estimated $35,106.
- LAURA A. NASH (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 685 shares for an estimated $3,034
$QMCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $QMCO stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 14,308,945 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,081,307
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 10,248,322 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,869,127
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,174,122 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,109,427
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,016,053 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,556,185
- TCW GROUP INC removed 2,120,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,420,588
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,264,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,427,472
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,018,377 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,564,319
