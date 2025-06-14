$QMCO Earnings Preview: Recent $QMCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$QMCO ($QMCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $67,269,000 and earnings of -$1.19 per share.

$QMCO Insider Trading Activity

$QMCO insiders have traded $QMCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QMCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC PACIFIC has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,190,322 shares for an estimated $23,900,358 .

. JAMES J LERNER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,295 shares for an estimated $116,454 .

. BRIAN E CABRERA (SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,074 shares for an estimated $81,618 .

. KENNETH P. GIANELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,766 shares for an estimated $80,591 .

. HENK JAN SPANJAARD (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 935 shares for an estimated $33,360

LAURA A. NASH (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 136 shares for an estimated $1,747

LEWIS W. MOOREHEAD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 179 shares for an estimated $1,727

$QMCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $QMCO stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 56,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $805,280

