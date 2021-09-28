QLTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: QLTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.73, changing hands as low as $56.45 per share. iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QLTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QLTA's low point in its 52 week range is $54.67 per share, with $58.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.49.

