QIWI Q4 Income Rises; Sees Reduced Revenue For 2021, Stock Up In Pre-market- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Russian payment service provider QIWI plc (QIWI) reported fourth quarter net profit of $32.8 million or RUB2.459 billion, up from RUB688 million last year.

Earnings were $0.53 per share or RUB 38.82 per share in the quarter compared with RUB33.27 in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were RUB 2.519 billion or RUB 40.32 per share in the quarter.

The company posted revenue of $148.3 million or RUB10.959 billion in the quarter, up from RUB9.638 billion in the comparable period last year.

Looking forward to 2021, QIWI expects net revenue to decrease by 15% to 25%.

Separately, QIWI announced that the company's Board has named Andrey Protopopov, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Payment Services Segment, as Chief Executive Officer of QIWI.

QIWI shares are up more than 6% in pre market trade today. The stock had closed Monday's regular trading at $10.40, up 2.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.