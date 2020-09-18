QIWI plc (QIWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

QIWI plc (QIWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QIWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 121.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.28, the dividend yield is 8.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QIWI was $16.28, representing a -32% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.94 and a 88.86% increase over the 52 week low of $8.62.

QIWI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). QIWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports QIWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.98%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QIWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to QIWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have QIWI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (RSXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RSXJ with an increase of 29.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of QIWI at 4.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.