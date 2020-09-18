Dividends
QIWI

QIWI plc (QIWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

QIWI plc (QIWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QIWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 121.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.28, the dividend yield is 8.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QIWI was $16.28, representing a -32% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.94 and a 88.86% increase over the 52 week low of $8.62.

QIWI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). QIWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports QIWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.98%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QIWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to QIWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have QIWI as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (RSXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RSXJ with an increase of 29.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of QIWI at 4.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QIWI

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular