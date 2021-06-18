QIWI plc (QIWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

QIWI plc (QIWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QIWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.89, the dividend yield is 8.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QIWI was $10.89, representing a -47.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.84 and a 12.38% increase over the 52 week low of $9.69.

QIWI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). QIWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports QIWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.39%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

