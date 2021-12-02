QIWI plc (QIWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

QIWI plc (QIWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QIWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.54, the dividend yield is 14.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QIWI was $8.54, representing a -42.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.84 and a 11.34% increase over the 52 week low of $7.67.

QIWI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). QIWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports QIWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -28.25%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the qiwi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

