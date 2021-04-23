QIWI plc (QIWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2021

QIWI plc (QIWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QIWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of QIWI was $10.73, representing a -48.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.84 and a 10.73% increase over the 52 week low of $9.69.

QIWI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). QIWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89. Zacks Investment Research reports QIWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -31.17%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QIWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

