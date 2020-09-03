QIWI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of QIWI plc (Symbol: QIWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.75, changing hands as low as $16.17 per share. QIWI plc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QIWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QIWI's low point in its 52 week range is $8.62 per share, with $25.2499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.