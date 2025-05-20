$QIPT stock is up 48% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QIPT stock has now risen 48% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $43,410,881 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QIPT:
$QIPT Insider Trading Activity
$QIPT insiders have traded $QIPT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QIPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK DENNIS GAMBLE (Exec VP Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $41,633 and 0 sales.
$QIPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $QIPT stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP removed 4,470,799 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,416,961
- KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,544,529 shares (+108.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,598,752
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE added 246,496 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $574,335
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 106,486 shares (+80.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $248,112
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 94,712 shares (+107.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,678
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 85,059 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,187
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 81,709 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,381
$QIPT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QIPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
