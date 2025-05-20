Stocks
QIPT

$QIPT stock is up 48% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 20, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$QIPT stock has now risen 48% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $43,410,881 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $QIPT:

$QIPT Insider Trading Activity

$QIPT insiders have traded $QIPT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QIPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK DENNIS GAMBLE (Exec VP Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $41,633 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QIPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $QIPT stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$QIPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QIPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QIPT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QIPT forecast page.

You can track data on $QIPT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

QIPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.