$QIPT stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QIPT stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,118,117 of trading volume.

$QIPT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QIPT:

$QIPT insiders have traded $QIPT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QIPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK DENNIS GAMBLE (Exec VP Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $41,633 and 0 sales.

$QIPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $QIPT stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QIPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QIPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

