Qinhuangdao Port Schedules Key AGM

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 25, 2024, to consider critical resolutions, including changes to the company’s business scope and amendments to the Articles of Association. Shareholders will also review the company’s 2023 financial reports and profit distribution plan, and vote on the appointment of auditors and the remuneration for directors and supervisors.

