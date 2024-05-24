News & Insights

Stocks

Qinhuangdao Port Schedules Key AGM

May 24, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 25, 2024, to consider critical resolutions, including changes to the company’s business scope and amendments to the Articles of Association. Shareholders will also review the company’s 2023 financial reports and profit distribution plan, and vote on the appointment of auditors and the remuneration for directors and supervisors.

For further insights into HK:3369 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.