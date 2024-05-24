News & Insights

Stocks

Qinhuangdao Port Proposes New Auditor Appointment

May 24, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. announces the retirement of their current financial statement and internal control auditor, EY Hua Ming, due to the expiry of their term as per regulatory requirements. Deloitte CPA has been proposed as their successor, with the appointment subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The company’s board and audit committee have endorsed Deloitte CPA, affirming their qualifications and suitability for the role.

