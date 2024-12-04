Qinhuangdao Port Co. Schedules Key Meeting for December

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss key amendments to its Articles of Association and Rules of Procedure. The company also plans to enter into a General Services Agreement and a Financial Services Framework Agreement with HPG and HPG Finance, respectively, with proposed annual caps for 2025 to 2027. The meeting will also address the election of a new supervisor for its Supervisory Committee.

For further insights into HK:3369 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.