Qinhuangdao Port Co. Schedules Key Meeting for December

December 04, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss key amendments to its Articles of Association and Rules of Procedure. The company also plans to enter into a General Services Agreement and a Financial Services Framework Agreement with HPG and HPG Finance, respectively, with proposed annual caps for 2025 to 2027. The meeting will also address the election of a new supervisor for its Supervisory Committee.

