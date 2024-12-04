Qinhuangdao Port Co. Plans Key Shareholder Meeting

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.
Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. has announced an H Shareholders’ Class Meeting scheduled for December 20, 2024, to discuss important amendments to its Articles of Association and Rules of Procedure. Shareholders are invited to attend and vote on these significant resolutions that could influence the company’s governance framework.
