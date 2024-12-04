News & Insights

Qinhuangdao Port Co. Plans Key Shareholder Meeting

December 04, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. has announced an H Shareholders’ Class Meeting scheduled for December 20, 2024, to discuss important amendments to its Articles of Association and Rules of Procedure. Shareholders are invited to attend and vote on these significant resolutions that could influence the company’s governance framework.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

