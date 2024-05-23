News & Insights

Stocks

Qinhuangdao Port Announces Strategic Equity Sale

May 23, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. has announced the sale of an 18.03% equity interest in Caofeidian Coal Port to HPG for RMB146,716,256.84, a move aimed at better serving the company’s principal port-related business. The transaction, which is based on an Asset Valuation Report and does not require independent shareholder approval, is part of a larger strategic reorganization that includes the previous sale of tugboat operations to a subsidiary of HPG.

For further insights into HK:3369 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.