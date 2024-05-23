Qinhuangdao Port Announces Strategic Equity Sale

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. has announced the sale of an 18.03% equity interest in Caofeidian Coal Port to HPG for RMB146,716,256.84, a move aimed at better serving the company’s principal port-related business. The transaction, which is based on an Asset Valuation Report and does not require independent shareholder approval, is part of a larger strategic reorganization that includes the previous sale of tugboat operations to a subsidiary of HPG.

