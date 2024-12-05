News & Insights

Qingling Motors Co. Changes H Share Registrar

December 05, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Qingling Motors Co (HK:1122) has released an update.

Qingling Motors Co. Ltd has announced a change in its H share registrar and transfer office to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. This move is significant for investors as it impacts where applications for registration of transfer of H shares should be submitted. The company’s board, consisting of both executive and independent non-executive directors, oversees this transition.

