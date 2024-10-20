News & Insights

Stocks

Qingdao Port Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

October 20, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H (HK:6198) has released an update.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 1.134 per 10 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with payments scheduled for December 30, 2024. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date of November 12, 2024, and the record date of November 14, 2024. Non-resident shareholders will have a 10% withholding tax applied to their dividends.

For further insights into HK:6198 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.