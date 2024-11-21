News & Insights

Qingdao Holdings to Sell Majority Stake in Subsidiary

November 21, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Qingdao Holdings International Limited (HK:0499) has released an update.

Qingdao Holdings International Limited announced the successful bid of RMB43.65 million for the 95% equity interest in its subsidiary, Huaiyi Construction, by a purchaser through public tender on the Qingdao Property Rights Exchange. The transaction, which surpasses the 25% threshold under listing rules and requires shareholder approval, signifies a major shift in the company’s asset structure. The deal is expected to finalize soon, pending a definite agreement signing.

