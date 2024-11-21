Qingdao Holdings to Sell Majority Stake in Subsidiary

Qingdao Holdings International Limited (HK:0499) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Qingdao Holdings International Limited announced the successful bid of RMB43.65 million for the 95% equity interest in its subsidiary, Huaiyi Construction, by a purchaser through public tender on the Qingdao Property Rights Exchange. The transaction, which surpasses the 25% threshold under listing rules and requires shareholder approval, signifies a major shift in the company’s asset structure. The deal is expected to finalize soon, pending a definite agreement signing.
For further insights into HK:0499 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.