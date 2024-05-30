Qingdao Holdings Schedules Annual General Meeting

Qingdao Holdings International Limited (HK:0499) has released an update.

Qingdao Holdings International Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024, where it will adopt annual financial reports, re-elect independent non-executive directors, and re-appoint its auditor BDO Limited. The meeting will also address the issuance of additional shares and related options, subject to legal and company by-laws, with a cap at 20% of the total shares in issue as of the resolution date.

