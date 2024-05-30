News & Insights

Stocks

Qingdao Holdings Schedules Annual General Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qingdao Holdings International Limited (HK:0499) has released an update.

Qingdao Holdings International Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024, where it will adopt annual financial reports, re-elect independent non-executive directors, and re-appoint its auditor BDO Limited. The meeting will also address the issuance of additional shares and related options, subject to legal and company by-laws, with a cap at 20% of the total shares in issue as of the resolution date.

For further insights into HK:0499 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.