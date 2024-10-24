Qingdao Holdings Plans to Sell Stake in Construction Unit

Qingdao Holdings International Limited (HK:0499) has released an update.

Qingdao Holdings International Limited is considering selling its 95% stake in Huaiyi Construction through a public tender as part of its strategy to optimize resources and streamline operations. This potential disposal aligns with the company’s focus on reallocating resources to its core businesses, potentially enhancing its overall stability and promoting sustainable growth. Investors and shareholders are advised to remain cautious as the deal is not yet finalized.

