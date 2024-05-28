Qingdao Holdings Bids Farewell to Director

Qingdao Holdings International Limited (HK:0499) has released an update.

Qingdao Holdings International Limited has announced the retirement of Mr. Wong Tin Kit from his position as an Independent Non-executive Director, effective at the forthcoming annual general meeting. Mr. Wong is stepping down due to personal energy and work-life considerations, but affirms no disagreements with the Board. The Board has expressed its appreciation for Mr. Wong’s contributions during his service.

