Qingci Games Appoints BDO Limited as New Auditor

November 29, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Qingci Games, Inc. (HK:6633) has released an update.

Qingci Games Inc. has announced a change in their auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and BDO Limited stepping in as the new auditor. This move is driven by the company’s consideration of current market information and future audit needs. The transition is expected to have no material impact on the company’s annual audit for the year ending December 31, 2024.

