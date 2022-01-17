Markets

QinetiQ Names Shawn Purvis President And CEO Of QinetiQ US

(RTTNews) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) has appointed Shawn Purvis as President and CEO of QinetiQ US, effective 16 February 2022. Shawn is currently a member of the Executive Leadership Team and Corporate Vice President at Northrop Grumman Corporation. Shawn will join QinetiQ's global leadership team and also join the QinetiQ Inc. board.

Neil Johnson, Chairman of QinetiQ, said: "Shawn brings extensive executive level experience both in leading complex P&L organisations in the US and in integrating substantial businesses successfully. She has a proven track record for delivering programme execution, strategy and growth, and will be a significant asset to the leadership team."

